NRTI Admissions 2018: Admissions into the graduate programmes in India's first Rail and Transportation University, National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI) has started. Students interested to study B.B.A in Transportation Management or B.Sc. in Transportation Technology can register themselves on the official website of the University or directly click on the link given below. Entrance test to be held during July.

India’s first Rail and Transportation University, National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI) situated at Vadodara in Gujarat has invited applications for admissions into the graduate programmes for the starting batch from 2018-2021. As per reports in a leading daily, the applications have been invited for programmes such as B.B.A in Transportation Management and B.Sc. in Transportation Technology. Candidates who are willing to take up and specialise in the Railway related courses can apply for any one of the graduate programmes. Reports say that the last date of application is June 30, 2018. Moreover, the interested candidates can apply on the official website of the university at nrti.in.

Moreover, the aptitude test for selection to the three year full time residential courses at NRTI will be conducted in July 2018, however, the exact dates have not been announced yet and will be notified later. Classes will start from August 6, 2018 at the university campus. the official website of the university says, ‘Offered in collaboration with leading universities and organizations globally, students will learn from global faculty, practitioners, experts, and academicians. For the first time ever, Indian Railways will serve as an experiential laboratory, thereby enabling an application-oriented learning environment for all students,’ as per a leading daily.

BBA in Transportation Management and B.Sc. in Transportation Technology are both 3 year full-time residential undergraduate programmes with highly experiential and practical curriculum. The programmes are designed to give exposure to students in the transport eco systems in India and the world. They can learn about the logistics and supply chain side of transportation as well as acquire key leadership and team management skills.

Eligibility criteria for applying into the programmes: BSc in Transportation Technology is open to Science Stream Students (with mandatory Class XII Mathematics)

BBA in Transportation Management is open students from all Streams (with mandatory Class XII Mathematics) Applicants must have successfully completed their 10+2 Board examination with at least 55% marks (50% for OBC/SC/ST) and be below the age of 25 years as on August 1, 2018 Click here for direct registration: https://nrti.in/registration-form/

