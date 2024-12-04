OnlyFans Star Plans To Sleep With 1000 Men In One Day Ignoring Doctor’s Dire Warning

In a brazen and provocative move, 23-year-old OnlyFans star Lily Phillips has declared she is going to try and break a record by sleeping with 1,000 men in just 24 hours. The challenge, though outrageous to some, has health experts ringing the alarm over the physical repercussions of such an extreme stunt.

Phillips, who previously made headlines when she claimed to have slept with 101 men in 14 hours, now aspires to break the existing world record of 919 men set by adult film star Lisa Sparks in 2004. Phillips stated that the event would include about 41 men per hour, a frenetic pace that hardly leaves any room for rest. She recently described her previous experience to The Metro, saying it involved a “conveyor belt of c**ks,” where she barely left the bedroom, only pausing once or twice for a shower between participants.

However, for Phillips, it is not simply a rerun of the old experience. She has reportedly been setting her sights at a world record and that in that respect, has been training to ensure that she has the endurance capabilities to support the physical effects of that endeavor. Still, a determination like this one doesn’t sit quite well in the books for health professionals.

Health Concerns Raised

Sydney-based medical practitioner Dr. Zac Turner, a specialist in preventive health and wellness, said: “I would be seriously worried about the effect that sort of physical activity could have on someone’s body. Sex, in and of itself, is often touted as a healthy and enjoyable activity, but it’s very stressful when taken to these extremes.”.

“Sex, at its core, is a physically demanding activity that engages various muscles, the cardiovascular system, and the release of endorphins. Done in moderation, it’s akin to a rewarding workout — promoting stress relief, cardiovascular health, and emotional bonding,” Dr. Turner noted. “However, when pushed to extremes, like a 24-hour sexual marathon, the physical and physiological toll can be severe.”

Dr. Turner stressed that attempting such an extreme challenge would result in several physical consequences, including bruising, tearing, and general soreness. He likened the event to running a marathon without adequate preparation, cautioning that overuse injuries, dehydration, and exhaustion are all but guaranteed.

“Lisa Sparks, the old record holder, admitted herself, she was in pain a week after her attempt and that is a sure indicator of overstretching herself,” Turner added. This, according to the expert, would put the physical limits of the body in question, and would consequently lead to long-term issues.

Phillips Is Said To Be Aware Of Risks

While Phillips has acknowledged that she will likely feel sore “towards the end” of her challenge, she remains undeterred. During an appearance on The Reality Check podcast, she shared her mindset, stating, “I feel I’ve got the right determination just to be able to push on.” Despite her awareness of the potential pain, Phillips remains committed to breaking the record and has suggested that the challenge’s extreme nature is part of what motivates her.

Dr. Turner observed that though sex can bring along a host of benefits such as improved cardiovascular health, reduced stress, and enhanced intimacy, extreme scenarios such as Phillips’ planned stunt bring along risks that outweigh any benefits. He stated that constant physical exertion would eventually reduce the pleasurable aspects of the activity to what might normally be a cardiovascular workout into something dangerous.

