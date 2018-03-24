Coming as a major push for the security forces trying to restore peace in the valley, at least two terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out on Friday night between the jawans and the terrorist at Anantnag's Dooru area in Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces also recovered AK47 and other explosives from the killed terrorists.

Indian Army gunned down two terrorists after an encounter broke out in Anantnag’s Dooru area in Jammu and Kashmir on late Friday night. While the neutralised terrorists, security forces also recovered a huge amount of arms and ammunition from the site following the encounter. The encounter that began last night, ended on Saturday morning with army launching the combing operations in the area. The encounter was jointly carried out by Indian Army, Anantnag Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Dooru area.

As per current reports, the sweeping operations are underway in the area. The security forces also recovered AK47 and other explosives from the killed terrorists. A police official also stated that people are being questioned as they try to ascertain the identity of the terrorists. Apart from guns and explosives, some miscellaneous items were also recovered from the terrorist. Commenting on the Anantnag encounter where two terrorists were neutralised, a J&K Police official said that following a tip of the security personnel with the police, Army along with Special Operations Group (SOG) surrounded the Shishtaram village. According to the tip, two terrorists were hiding in the area.

After the forces reached the spot they cordoned off the area and launched search operations. After being surrounded by the security forces, the terrorists opened fire that later resulted in the killing of the two hiding terrorists. Confirming the encounter, Jammu and Kahsmir DGP SP Vaid said that two bodies of terrorist were recovered in an encounter in Shishitergam Police station Dooru Anantnag. He said, “Two AK47s, pistols, grenades and arms and ammunition were recovered, the operation now concluded.” Anantnag encounter comes to light just a few days after security forces had gunned down four terrorists in Kupwara district. In the encounter, 2 cops, 3 army jawans were also martyred.

"In an encounter in Shishitergam Police station Dooru Anantnag; today morning two bodies of terrorists have been recovered along with two AK47s, pistols, grenades and arms and ammunition.Efforts are on to identify the bodies. Operation concluded", tweets J&K DGP SP Vaid(File pic) pic.twitter.com/bHQRuthCht — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2018

