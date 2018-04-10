A Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Alwar city erupted controversy after he boasted that he does not go to Meo sect of Muslims as they never vote for the saffron party. The BJP MLA claimed that he stay away from the Muslims as they are habitual of committing crimes.

It is not the first time that Singhal has made the kind of controversial remarks against the Muslims. He had earlier alleged that the Muslims were involved in crimes like cow slaughter, ‘love jihad’, creating fake identities and fraud. He had also alleged that Muslims were bearing more children in a bid to outnumber Hindus and to take control of the country by 2030. Citing his views on Love Jihad, the BJP MLA said that Meo Muslims, who are predominant in Alwar and Bharatpur districts, receive a special package for executing ‘love jihad’. He said that love jihad has become a tradition for Meo Muslims in Alwar.

Meo sect of Muslims never votes for #BJP. I also do not go to them for votes. Asking for votes from them would mean I would be compelled to help them in getting away with crimes they regularly commit. So I always stay away from them: BL Singhal, BJP MLA from Alwar. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/1yAuy91AQp — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2018

He said that Muslim boys create fake IDs on different social media sites and lure Hindu girls to get involved with them in a love relationship. After marrying them, they turn their life into hell. On the contrary, Muslim girl being illiterate or less educated do not marry or love Hindu boys, said Singhal. He also slammed Hindu women for falling prey to Muslim boys. The BJP MLA has remained associated with Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

