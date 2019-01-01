Science & Technology

Flipkart Nokia Days sale: Discounts on Nokia 6.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus

Xiaomi launches new Mi TV, first sale to begin on January 15 on Flipkart

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos: World’s richest man set to divorce wife MacKenzie amid reports of extramarital affair with a TV anchor

Xiaomi Redmi phone with 48MP AI Dual camera to launch today

After making Redmi a separate brand, Xiaomi is all set to launch its maiden smartphone today, January 10. The only specification yet confirmed regarding the flagship is that it will....

Flipkart Grand Gadgets Sale: Laptops, DSLR, fitness band and more available with up to 80% off

Flipkart Grand Gadgets Sale: The e-commerce giant Flipkart on Tuesday announced its Grand Gadgets Sale where the interested buyers will find some a lot of offers on a series of....

NewsX AI: World's first AI-integrated, voice assistant-enabled news studio's here

The world’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) integrated voice assistant in a news studio will be out in an hour on NewsX, the English news channel, on Monday. With artificial intelligence....

Ravana had 24 types of aircraft, says Andhra University Vice Chancellor GN Rao at Indian Science Congress

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G Nageshwar Rao has said that stell cell research and test-tube baby technology existed thousands of years ago in India to support his claim that science was....

Flipkart Honor Days sale: Honor 10, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N and other smartphones available at discount

E-commerce giant Flipkart is back with another fascinating smartphone sale on its platform and this time it has partnered with Honor to avail its users. Dubbed as Honor Days, the....

Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon: Best deals on Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo Nex, Vivo V11 Pro, and others

Vivo Carnival sale on Amazon: Vivo Carnival sale has finally made a comeback on Amazon India and all the tech buffs who have been looking forward to trying a new Vivo....

Xiaomi Redmi 2 Pro with 48MP rear camera to launch in China on January 10, check expected specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 2 Pro is expected to be launched on January 10 at an event in China. The new Redmi phone will launch at 2:00 pm China time, reports said.....

WhatsApp to introduce these 4 exciting features soon, check in detail here

WhatsApp, Facebook-owned instant messaging application, is all set to introduce a slew of features in a bid to enrich overall user experience. WhatsApp, which continues to be the top messaging app....

China lands Chang'e-4 spacecraft on the dark side of the moon, makes history

China has made history as its space agency landed a spacecraft on the far side of the Moon, reported the United States media this morning. The Chinese state broadcaster, CCTV,....

Huawei Y5 Lite with Android Oreo (Go Edition) announced: Price, specs

Largest telecommunication equipment maker Huawei has recently announced the launch of its second Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphone. After launching Huawei Y3 back in May 2018, the company has come....

WhatsApp to stop working on these phones after December 31, here's the list

WhatsApp to stop working on these phones after December 31, here's the list: Instant messaging application WhatsApp will stop working on Nokia S40 phones after December 31, reports said. WhatsApp....

Reliance Jio unveils Happy New Year 100 percent cashback offer on Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan

Reliance Jio has come up an exciting cashback offer under its Happy New Year deals for its users. Under the new scheme, Reliance Jio is offering 100 percent cash back....

Mi launched Xiaomi Notebook Air (12 inches) with 7th generation Intel Core i5 processor

Mi launched Xiaomi Notebook Air (12 inches) with 7th generation Intel Core i5 processor: Xiaomi stepped into the lightweight laptop market in the year 2016 and since then it never....

Asus Zenfone Max M2 to go on sale today via Flipkart at 12 PM, here's how you can buy 32GB variant at just Rs 549

The technology freaks, who have been looking forward to buying new smartphones, Flipkart is here with an offer of a lifetime. The recently launched Asus ZenFone Max M2 is going....

ISRO successfully launches communication satellite GSAT-7A on-board GSLV-F11 into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit

ISRO successfully launches communication satellite GSAT-7A on-board GSLV-F11 at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its communication satellite GSAT-7A on-board GSLV-F11 at....

Flipkart Best Of Season Sale (BOSS) 2018: Avail exciting deals from December 20 to 24 @ flipkart.com

Flipkart Best Of Season Sale (BOSS) 2018: The e-commerce site Flipkart is back with another exciting deal to woo the customers. Flipkart's Best Of Season Sale (BOSS) will be held....

5G smartphones, that support Internet speed up to 20 GBps, to hit Indian market in 2019

5G smartphones to hit Indian market in 2019: With the evolution in the technical world, the requirement of faster internet is increasing day by day. To meet the high-end requirements....

Honor Band 4 to be available exclusively on Amazon India at 12 PM today: Price, specifications

The fitness freaks, who have been impatiently waiting for the all-new Honor Band 4 to be finally available in India, well, there are only a few more hours to go....

Honor Band 4

Honor Band 4 launched in India: Honor's latest fitness band to go on sale exclusively on Amazon tomorrow

The Honor Band 4, the latest installment in the fitness band series from Huawei sub brand will be available from 12 noon on December 18, 2018. The Honor 4 band features....

Flipkart smartphone sale 2018: Discounts on Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9+, Nokia 6.1 Plus, details inside

Flipkart smartphone sale 2018: E-commerce colossal Flipkart is offering great discounts on Nokia and Samsung smartphones. The deals offered by Flipkart will be available on the official website at www.flipkart.com.....

Amazon Quiz today, December 17, 2018: Play the quiz today and you might win One plus 6T,deets inside

Amazon Quiz today, December 17, 2018: The e-commerce company Amazon's daily quiz is up for everyone. The quiz conducted by Amazon has a special connection with the users as the....

Flipkart upcoming sale: Check out the dates of Flipkart sale in December, deets inside

Flipkart upcoming sale: Flipkart's big shopping days are back with a bang. The latest sale coming on Flipkart is coming for the public which is on high demand. Flipkart's sale....

Panasonic launches rugged devices Toughbook FZ-T1 and Toughbook FZ-L1

Panasonic launches rugged devices Toughbook FZ-T1 and Toughbook FZ-L1: Japanese Electronics giants Panasonic has launched 2 new handheld devices in the "Toughbook" series called the Toughbook FZ-T1 and the Toughbook....

Vivo launches NEX Dual-Display smartphone: Check specifications & price here

Vivo launches NEX Dual-Display smartphone: Vivo has launched the Vivo NEX dual display Edition which is dubbed as the successor to the Vivo NEX S. With the NEX S Vivo....

Amazon renewed sale: Here are the sale details, best deals on offer

Amazon India is hosting a sale on refurbished and renewed Xiaomi products and today December 14, 2018, is the last day to avail the deals on offer. As part of....

Amazon India Sale: Redmi 6A on sale today @ Rs.6,999, details inside

Amazon India Sale: Redmi 6A, the popular budget smartphone is up for another sale today @12 pm. The smartphone is available on the official website at www.amazon.in at 12 pm....

OnePlus 6T McLaren edition India launch today, check details here

OnePlus 6T McLaren edition India launch: Chinese smartphone giant OnePlus is all set to launch its premium edition OnePlus 6T McLaren in India today. This edition is being launched in....

Xiaomi Poco F1 price cut by Rs 1,000, now @ Rs 19,999, more details inside

Xiaomi Poco F1 price cut: One of the most popular among mobile phone company, Xiaomi has reduced the price of its Poco F1 by Rs 1,000. Now, customers would be....

Huawei Nova 4: Company releases teaser video of smartphone, it's worth taking a look

Huawei Nova 4 teaser video: Huawei Nova 4 is all set to launch on December 17, 2018, and teasers are surfacing the social media which has made people very curious....

Nokia 8.1: Check out the latest smartphone launched by Nokia in Dubai at HMD event, deets inside

Nokia 8.1 launch: Nokia launched its new smartphone in Dubai on Wednesday known as Nokia 8.1. At the HMD global event, the company unveiled the new smartphone which is the....

