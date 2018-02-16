Iran President Hassan Rouhani asserted that if all the Muslim community of the world were united, US President Donald Trump would not have dared to declare Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. It's home to some of the holiest sites in both Judaism and Islam, and so both Israel and Palestine want to make it their capital. He also said that his country is ready to share its oil, gas and energy resources with India.

President of Iran Hassan Rouhani, who is in Hyderabad for his three-day visit, asserted that if all the Muslim community of the world were united, US President Donald Trump would not have dared to declare Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Jerusalem is a city that straddles the border between Israel and the West Bank. It’s home to some of the holiest sites in both Judaism and Islam, and so both Israel and Palestine want to make it their capital. He also said that his country is ready to share its oil, gas and energy resources with India. Rouhani addressed a large number of Muslims at the Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad today, on Friday, February 16, the Iranian President said that the Chabahar Port of Iran which is being developed by India will provide benefits to Afghanistan, Central Asia for transfer of energy resources.

On visa restrictions imposed by a few countries, he said, “Some countries do not want to issue visas to Muslims but Iran is ready to extend complete cooperation for issuing visas to people from all communities.” Rouhani also spoke on the unity of Muslims and asserted, that if Muslim countries were united, the President of United States of American would not have dared to declare Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Rouhani’s visit will strengthen ties with India on trade, security and connectivity, including the crucial Chabahar port, reported India Today.

Rouhani’s visit will strengthen ties with India on trade, security and connectivity, including the crucial Chabahar port. According to a report in livemint, Iran’s bilateral trade in 2017-18 was $12.89 billion, with India importing $10.5 billion worth of goods, mainly crude oil, and exporting commodities worth $2.4 billion. Iran has emerged as the third largest supplier of crude oil to India after Iraq and Saudi Arabia after the easing of western sanctions. The two countries are likely to sign an agreement which will allow India to run operations in the first phase of the strategically important Chabahar Port during the Iranian President’s visit.