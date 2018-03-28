Versatile actor, Jayanthi has been admitted to the private hospital in Bengaluru. Many media houses came up with the news of Kannada star being dead but the family denied the reports of her passing away. According to Media Company, Jayanthi was shifted out of the ICU on Tuesday and was said to be on the path to recovery. The source further stated that as their sources, the veteran actor was responding well to the treatment and would be kept in the hospital for a couple of days more.

Veteran actress Jayanthi was on Sunday morning rushed to the private hospital in Bengaluru after the shortage of breathing. The legendary actress is being monitored in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit and has been put on a ventilator.

The stunning lady ha working in over 500 movies across Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Marathi languages and shared the screen with legends like MG Ramachandran (MGR), Gemini Ganesan, Nagesh and Dr Rajkumar. She worked with the latter in 45 movies, which is a record in itself. She made her debut with Kannada film, Jeenu Goodu. She has worked with veteran actors Rajkumar, Udaya Kumar and Jayashree. MG Ramachandran, Gemini Ganeshan, Muhuraman and Jaishankar. She acted with MG Ramachandran in Padagotti and Mugaraasi, with Gemini Ganeshan in Kanna Nalama, Velli Vizha, Punnagai and Iru Kodugal, with Jaishankar in Nil Gavani Kadhali and Kaadhal Paduthum Paadu and Ethir Neechal with Nagesh.

