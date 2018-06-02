Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday went on board INS Satpura which is visiting the Changi Naval Base as part of its deployment in the region. He also met officers, sailors of the Indian Navy and Royal Singapore Navy. The PM was accompanied by Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Defence Md. Maliki Osman. PM Modi is currently in Singapore as a part of his three-day South-Asian tour. Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited the Indian Heritage Centre in Singapore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Singapore as a part of his three-day South-Asian tour, went on board INS Satpura which is visiting the Changi Naval Base as part of its deployment in the region. PM Modi also visited Changi Naval Base. Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited the Indian Heritage Centre in Singapore. On the occasion, Ministry of External Affairs tweeted, “Proud to be with our naval sentinels! PM @narendramodi on board INS Satpura which is visiting the Changi Naval Base as part of its deployment in the region. A fitting finale to a memorable visit to Singapore!” Navy personnel also chanted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ in the presence of PM Modi on board INS Satpura.

He also met officers, sailors of the Indian Navy and Royal Singapore Navy. The PM was accompanied by Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Defence Md. Maliki Osman. According to the news agency PTI, India and Singapore have signed implementation agreement between their navies concerning mutual coordination, logistics and services support for naval ships’, submarines and naval aircraft (including shipborne aviation assets) visits.

#WATCH Navy personnel chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' in the presence of PM Modi on board INS Satpura #Singapore pic.twitter.com/zx0KtmwUbI — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2018

Appreciating Indian Armed forces for their contribution to the world, PM Modi on Friday said, “”India’s armed forces, especially our Navy, are building partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region for peace and security, as well as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.”

Earlier, PM Modi went on board the RSS Formidable Frigate of the Singapore Navy, on which MEA tweeted, “25 years of uninterrupted naval exercises and growing naval cooperation! PM @narendramodi with Senior Minister of State for Defence Md. Maliki Osman and other dignitaries on-board the RSS Formidable Frigate of the Singapore Navy.”

