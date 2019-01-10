Sikkim could become the first Indian state to implement Universal Basic Income (UBI) as it aims to implement the scheme by 2022. The scheme would benefit the complete population of the state which is around 7 lakh. Sikkim Democratic Party, Sikkim's ruling party-led by Chief Minister Pawan Chamling, has decided to include UBI in its poll manifesto for the forthcoming Assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Sikkim could become the first Indian state to implement Universal Basic Income (UBI) as it aims to implement the scheme by 2022. The scheme would benefit the complete population of the state which is around 7 lakh. Sikkim Democratic Party, Sikkim’s ruling party-led by Chief Minister Pawan Chamling, has decided to include UBI in its poll manifesto for the forthcoming Assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Assembly elections will be held in Sikkim along with 2019 General Elections. The scheme, which is touted as a possible alternative to various welfare programmes, aims to reduce the poverty in the state.

The Economic Survey, which was tabled in the Parliament by Union Minister Arun Jaitley in the financial year 2016-17, had suggested the concept of Universal Basic Income (UBI) as an alternative to various welfare schemes in an effort to reduce poverty in the country. The survey had said that implementation of UBI across the country would cost between 4-5 per cent of GDP.

The concept has been successfully implemented in various Latin American countries like Mexico and Brazil. Prem Das Rai, SDF MP in the Lok Sabha, said the UBI scheme has been tested in India and debated within the Finance Ministry as early as 2017.

The Sikkim parliamentarian further said it would give youngsters the freedom to choose their work as they can look into the future without worrying too much about income. Sikkim Democratic Party, which is part of BJP-led Northeastern Democratic Alliance (NEDA), has decided to contest elections on its own.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More