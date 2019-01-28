Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sparked a massive controversy after he lost his cool during an event in Mysuru and outraged a woman's modesty. The senior Congress leader was seen misbehaving with a woman at a public platform when she confronted Siddaramaih with a question regarding his son.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sparked a massive controversy after he lost his cool during an event in Mysuru. The senior Congress leader was seen misbehaving with a woman at a public platform when she confronted Siddaramaih with a question regarding his son. The reports said, the woman, a Congress worker, was complaining about the inaccessibility of his son MLA Dr Yatheendra, to which Siddaramaih lost his cool and snatched the mic from her and berated her. His behaviour has raised several questions over Congress culture while dealing with a woman.

In the 46-second-long video, ex Karnataka CM can be seen snatching a mic away from the woman as she questions him regarding Siddaramaih’s son. During the process, dupatta of the woman was also pulled off, which according to people have outraged woman’s modesty. Here’s take a look at the video:

#WATCH Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah misbehaves with a woman at a public meeting in Mysuru. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/MhQvUHIc3x — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2019

Following the event, Twitters users have continuously been raising questions over Congress culture. A user targeted the grand old party asking is this how Congress leaders behave and respect women?

This is how Congress' former CM Siddaramaiah behaves with women, Pulls her Dupatta. #Shame pic.twitter.com/VycQqvWHeF — BALA (@erbmjha) January 28, 2019

SHAMEFUL!! Watch how Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah pulls dupatta of lady in PUBLIC !! This is how Congress RESPECTS women?? pic.twitter.com/Z69oFyaXyV — krithika (@kittygal5646) January 28, 2019

Following the incident, BJP took a quick note regarding the incident and slammed Siddaramaih for his behaviour. Commenting on the matter, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that Rahul Gandhi should tell what action he will take against Siddaramaih. “This is a crime, the way he abused her. That’s how they see women, they haven’t changed since the tandoor case. They only respect women from one family,” said Javadekar.

On the contrary, Congress came out in support for former CM and said that the matter has been stretched out of proportion. KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao supported Siddaramaih saying that the entire process was not intentional. He said that he was just pulling the mic and the dupatta came along with.

