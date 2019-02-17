According to reports, the Baloch Raji Ajoi Sangar (BRAS) has claimed the responsibility for carrying out the suicide attack in Balochistan. The Baloch pro-freedom organisation has claimed that its fighters had attacked the Pakistani security personnel on CPEC route between Panjgur and Turbat city.

Just three days after the Pulwama terror attack which consumed the lives of 40 CRPF soldiers, at least nine people were killed and 11 were reported injured on Sunday after a suicide attack on Pakistan Army convoy near Balochistan on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route. The attack in Balochistan, which is one of the four provinces in Pakistan, has come just a couple of hours before the visit of Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman, to Islamabad.

According to reports, the Baloch Raji Ajoi Sangar (BRAS) has claimed the responsibility for carrying out the suicide attack in Balochistan. The Baloch pro-freedom organisation has claimed that its fighters had attacked the Pakistani security personnel on CPEC route between Panjgur and Turbat city.

Later in the day, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan received Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman, in Islamabad. The Saudia prince is on a two-day official visit to Pakistan on the invitation of the Pakistan PM.

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman, reached Islamabad today on a two-day official visit to Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Info & Pictures courtesy- Geo News) pic.twitter.com/3jA1EXAj16 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2019

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs complained to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Pakistan’s engagements with Taliban on which the Afghan government was not consulted. The Ministry further said that this stance of Pakistan not only undermines ongoing peace efforts but violates Afghanistan’s National Sovereignty and UNSC Resolution 1988.

The attack in Balochistan came three days after a 20-year-old Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant rammed an SUV loaded with explosives into a CRPF envoy, comprising of 78 vehicles and over 2500 personnel, near Kashmir’s Pulwama. The suicide bombing killed over 40 CRPF personnel.

