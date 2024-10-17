US Airstrikes Hit Houthi Weapons Sites In Yemen, Aiming To Protect Key Shipping Lanes

The Pentagon has confirmed that the United States conducted "precision strikes" on five weapons storage sites in Yemen, controlled by the Houthi movement. These strikes targeted underground facilities that housed weapon components used by the Houthis in recent attacks on both civilian and military vessels in the region.

The Pentagon has confirmed that the United States carried out “precision strikes” against five weapons storage locations in Yemen, controlled by the Houthi movement. These strikes targeted underground facilities housing weapons components used by the Houthis in their recent attacks on civilian and military ships in the region. According to US officials, the operation involved long-range bombers, showcasing the US military’s ability to target facilities that adversaries had deliberately concealed to evade detection.

US Military’s Strategic Objective

The strikes were part of broader US efforts to counter Houthi attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The Pentagon’s goal was to degrade the Houthi’s ability to continue their destabilizing behavior in this critical maritime region, which plays a vital role in international trade. US officials made it clear that these strikes were designed to send a message that the Houthis’ actions would have serious consequences.

Secretary of Defence stated that the strikes, ordered by the President, were intended to protect US forces and personnel in the region, and to prevent further attacks on ships passing through one of the world’s busiest waterways. The statement emphasized the US commitment to defending its interests and allies in the region.

Houthi Retaliation and Impact on International Trade

The Houthi movement, backed by Iran, has been escalating its attacks on maritime vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November last year. These attacks have targeted nearly 100 ships, sinking at least two vessels. In response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the Houthis have claimed that these attacks are acts of retaliation against Israel’s military campaign.

The Houthi strikes on ships have significantly disrupted international trade through the Red Sea, which serves as a major corridor for global commerce. The attacks have forced major shipping companies to divert their routes away from the region to avoid potential threats, leading to increased shipping costs and delays in global supply chains. The disruption in these waterways has raised concerns about the security of the region and the potential for further escalation.

US Central Command’s Operations

US Central Command, which oversees military operations in the Middle East, indicated that there were no initial reports of civilian casualties from the recent strikes. The operation involved both the US Air Force and Navy, utilizing advanced technology such as long-range stealth bombers. The Pentagon’s approach in conducting these strikes underscored the precision with which the US military targeted underground facilities, aiming to avoid collateral damage while crippling the Houthis’ operational capabilities.

In September, the Pentagon had already accused the Houthis of launching a “complex attack” on US Navy ships in the Red Sea. Although the attack involved multiple weapons, all were successfully intercepted before causing any damage. These recent airstrikes appear to be a continuation of the US’s strategic response to mitigate the Houthis’ ability to threaten maritime security.

Houthi Attacks on Israel

The Houthis have not only targeted ships but have also launched direct attacks on Israel. In July, a drone launched from Yemen struck Tel Aviv, resulting in one fatality and ten injuries. In September, several missiles were fired at Israel, one of which targeted Israel’s main airport. Israel responded to these attacks with airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen, further escalating tensions in the region.

The ongoing conflict highlights the Houthis’ alignment with other Iran-backed groups in the Middle East, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza. This network of armed groups, supported by Iran, has become a focal point of concern for both regional and global security, as their activities have the potential to destabilize the Middle East further.

Operation Prosperity Guardian and International Response

Earlier this year, the US, UK, and 12 other nations launched “Operation Prosperity Guardian,” an initiative aimed at protecting shipping lanes in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks. This coalition effort is part of a broader strategy to ensure the safety of international trade routes and prevent further escalation in the region. The operation was designed to deter Houthi forces from continuing their aggressive tactics and to reassure the global community that the Red Sea remains a secure corridor for maritime traffic.

The Houthis’ attacks have drawn widespread condemnation from the international community, and these precision strikes by the US demonstrate its commitment to defending its strategic interests in the region. The message from the US is clear: the Houthis’ destabilizing activities will not be tolerated, and there will be severe repercussions for any future attacks on civilian or military targets.

As tensions continue to rise in the Middle East, the potential for further escalation remains, but the US and its allies are taking concerted steps to safeguard critical maritime routes and defend against threats posed by the Houthis and other Iran-backed militias.

