Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 24, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who Is Ezra Vandan? OnlyFans Model Arrested in Turkey Over Record-Breaking Plan to Sleep with 100 Men in 24 Hours

A controversial record-breaking attempt landed an OnlyFans model in legal trouble after she announced plans to sleep with over 100 men in a single day. Turkish authorities arrested 23-year-old Ezra Vandan on charges of obscenity and damaging public morals, sparking nationwide debate.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Who Is Ezra Vandan? OnlyFans Model Arrested in Turkey Over Record-Breaking Plan to Sleep with 100 Men in 24 Hours

Ezra Vandan, the OnlyFans model, has been arrested in Turkey after announcing her controversial plan to sleep with over 100 men in a single day, aiming to set a national and global record.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Azranur AV, whose real name is Ezra Vandan, was detained on charges of obscenity, resisting law enforcement, and slander following her social media posts about her record-breaking goal, The Sun reported.

Ambitious Goal Sparks Controversy

The 23-year-old model shared her intentions on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “My goal is to break first a Turkish record and then the world. I start with 100 men in 24 hours. We will be editing the application and details soon with my team and sending them to you.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This announcement was accompanied by a provocative photo of Vandan sitting on a bed in red lingerie.

Turkey Arrests Ezra Vandan

Vandan’s plans faced an additional hurdle due to Turkey’s 2023 ban on OnlyFans. The platform’s restriction added legal complications for Vandan, who has a following of 231,000 fans.

The current world record is reportedly held by Bonnie Blue, a fellow OnlyFans creator, who claims to have slept with 1,057 men within 24 hours.

Vandan’s post quickly caught the attention of the Istanbul Public Security Branch Directorate’s Morality Bureau. Officials described her plan as “obscene” and harmful to national morale.

As a result, law enforcement tracked her down and arrested her during a cosmetic surgery procedure. Her 25-year-old Iranian husband, Pedram Behdar Vandan, was also detained but later released.

Ezra Vandan Arrest Captured on Video

Footage of the arrest showed Vandan wearing leggings, a black crop top, and a white bandage around her head while being escorted by officers. She was placed in a police van alongside her husband.

During the arrest, Vandan reportedly requested one of the officers to take her photo, later explaining, “I had the photo taken by one of the officers; he didn’t object much.”

During a court appearance at the Istanbul 6th Criminal Judgeship of Peace, prosecutors accused Vandan of “damaging moral values” and being “provocative to society.” Authorities have called for prison time over the incident.

Legal Proceedings and Public Outcry

Despite the charges, Vandan defended herself, insisting, “I do not deserve to be judged.”

The case highlights a growing trend of adult content creators making headlines for attempting extreme sexual stunts.

Bonnie Blue, who holds the record, first gained international recognition by filming herself with 150 college-aged men. Similarly, OnlyFans model Lily Phillips went viral after a YouTube documentary captured her emotional response to sleeping with 101 men in a single day. Phillips initially planned to break the record by engaging with 1,000 men, but Blue surpassed her by allegedly sleeping with 1,057 men.

Before Blue, Lisa Sparks held the record in 2004, with 919 men in 24 hours.

Also Read: Who Is Arina Rodionova? Former Australian Tennis Star Announces Divorce, Sets Up OnlyFans Account

Filed under

Ezra Vandan OnlyFans

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing On Contempt Plea Against UP Authorities On Demolition In Sambhal

Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing On Contempt Plea Against UP Authorities On Demolition In Sambhal

Madhya Pradesh: Private Tutor Arrested For Alleged Sexual Misconduct And Blackmailing Students

Madhya Pradesh: Private Tutor Arrested For Alleged Sexual Misconduct And Blackmailing Students

Maha Kumbh 2025: Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Takes Holy Dip In Triveni Sangam In Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Takes Holy Dip In Triveni Sangam In Prayagraj

“Use Of Loudspeakers Not An Essential Part Of Any Religion”: Bombay HC

“Use Of Loudspeakers Not An Essential Part Of Any Religion”: Bombay HC

Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah Leads Investors’ Roadshow in Ahmedabad

Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah Leads Investors’ Roadshow in Ahmedabad

Entertainment

Kanye West Networth: Ye Reveals His Staggering Sum On Instagram

Kanye West Networth: Ye Reveals His Staggering Sum On Instagram

Republic Day 2025: Here Is The List Of Top Must-Watch Patriotic Movies For January 26

Republic Day 2025: Here Is The List Of Top Must-Watch Patriotic Movies For January 26

Was Angelina Jolie’s Maria Snubbed At Oscars Because Hollywood Is Team Brad? Actress Devastated After Putting In Lot Of Efforts

Was Angelina Jolie’s Maria Snubbed At Oscars Because Hollywood Is Team Brad? Actress Devastated After

Did Fighter Director Siddharth Anand Take A Dig At Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force? ‘Have Faith In Your Own Self!’ Tweet Sparks Controversy

Did Fighter Director Siddharth Anand Take A Dig At Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force? ‘Have Faith

Virender Sehwag’s Wife Aarti Ahlawat Goes Private On Instagram Amid Separation Rumours

Virender Sehwag’s Wife Aarti Ahlawat Goes Private On Instagram Amid Separation Rumours

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox