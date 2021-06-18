GoodWorks Angel Fund is an early stage VC fund and investing venture. This new undertaking will invest and support startups & entrepreneurs across a spectrum of industry verticals and domains.

Serial entrepreneurs Vishwas Mudagal and Sonia Sharma announced the launch of GoodWorks Angel Fund, an early stage VC fund and investing venture. This new undertaking will invest and support startups & entrepreneurs across a spectrum of industry verticals and domains.

The fund plans to invest in 8-10 high-potential startups every year in their early stages. The investment ticket size per company will typically be from $20k to $200k USD. “This is our humble attempt to shape the future, to make this world a better place for all of us. We want to help startups and entrepreneurs who intend to ‘Dare Mighty Things’ and scale up world-changing products/solutions,” said Mudagal.

Going Beyond Just Investment

Along with the investment, portfolio companies will get a host of support in terms of office space, technology, operations, marketing, and other support services that are critical to scaling up startups.

“This initiative will help us create a solid ecosystem in the industry. After running several startups, I relate to budding entrepreneurs with a dream, who need our support to combat setbacks and stand tall amidst any situation. We will help them realize their vision,” said Sharma.

This will be the 3rd venture together for Mudagal and Sharma, after showcasing a successful track record of their earlier companies GoodWorkLabs Technology Services & GoodWorks Cowork. GoodWorkLabs, their flagship group company, is a high-growth IT products outsourcing firm, which counts Mercedes-Benz, Flipkart, CureFit, Licious, PharmEasy, WhitehatJr and Hindustan Unilever, among others as its customers.