Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has ordered to hand over the investigation of 2 more cases of land take over by Ex-Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government has made allegations of land takeovers in Rohtak and Sonipat against the previous Congress regime. CBI is already investigating 3 cases against the former chief minister and now the state government is ready to round-up Bhupinder Singh Hooda with land acquisition cases.

Reporting to the media persons, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, “Our government has decided to recommend a CBI probe into Uddar Gagan land case of Rohtak district and another case of the controversial land deal in Sonipat that has come to notice recently.” On the other hand, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said “What can I comment? All I can say is that these acts of the government are nothing but a political vendetta against me”.

CM Khattar also added that Haryana state government has already handed over 3 cases to CBI related to previous Hooda government. CBI is already investigating the case of re-allotment of the plot in Panchkula to Associated Journal Limited and allotment of HUDA industrial plots in Panchkula and Manesar.

Sources have reported that in April 2002, Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) was accused of grabbing 850.88 acres of land in sector 27-28, Rohtak for residential complexes, however, the final notification of land acquisition Act was in respect to only 441.11 acres, which is approximately half, compared to 1st notifications.

