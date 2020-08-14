Independence Day 2020: Wish your friends, family and closed ones a happy Independence day with these images, quotes, wishes, Whatsapp statuses, posters, greetings and wallpapers.

Independence Day 2020 Images, Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Posters, Greetings and Wallpapers to wish Happy Independence Day: The countdown for the occasion of Independence day has finally begun. This year, India will complete 73 years of Independence and remember the heroes who led us towards an Independent India. It is one of the memorable dates in Indian history and one cannot help but feel a sense of pride on this day. When you look at the Indian flag, you cannot help but salute the bravery and valour of India and its freedom fighters and think of how far the country has come. We might not be a ‘sone ki chidhiya’ yet but we are inching towards becoming one of the most powerful countries in the world.

Be it our representation at international platforms or relations with other countries, we have proved that we can face any difficulty that comes our way and emerge stronger than before. Speaking about the celebrations, the President of India delivers an address to the nation from his office on the eve of Independence Day. This address is broadcasted on every news channel in India, particularly Doordarshan. As we near 73rd Independence day, all eyes are now on President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech.

This is followed by a grand celebration at the Red Fort. However, due to the Covid-19 scare, the celebrations would be muted this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get a general salute from the guard of honour, which consists of representatives from the three wings of the Indian armed forces (army, navy and air force) and the Delhi police. He will then hoist the Indian flag at Red Fort.

In his speech, the Prime Minister highlights the past year’s achievements and lists the aims of the upcoming year. The tribute to freedom fighters also finds mentions in the Independence day speech. After which, national anthem, “Jana Gana Mana“, is sung followed by march pasts by various divisions of the Indian Armed Forces and paramilitary forces.

Apart from the grand celebrations, one can also find flag hoisting ceremonies and cultural programs taking place across the country, including schools and colleges. However, one of the most striking and interesting feature of Independence Day celebrations are kite flying. This Independence Day, wear your heart on your sleeve and send Happy Independence Day 2020 Wishes, Messages, Quotes to your friends and family.

Happy Independence Day, we are proud to have soldiers like them who saved our families over and over the years. Wishing bright futures ahead.

Together we can win the world, together we can conquer our fear and together we can be a happy place. Happy Independence Day!

Someone has a flag and pride that’s what we all want, like a family. Happy Independence Day to our family!

Celebrating Independence Day to celebrate humanity and brotherhood. May we all find peace and glory!

Independence Day is celebrated to the victory of our independence but are we? This Independence Day promise to go local and support Make in India.

The day when attacks happened so many times the nation couldn’t sleep peacefully because they knew somebody else won’t be able to sleep. Happy Independence Day!

Carried with care, coated with pride, dipped in love, fly in glory, moments of freedom in shade of joy. Proud to be an Indian, Happy Independence Day!

