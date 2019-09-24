Pakistan PM Imran Khan: At a time when China's Uyghur Muslims face persecution in their own land, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has refused to answer a question on the issue saying Islamabad has a special relationship with China.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has refused to answer a question on the treatment meted out to Chinese Muslims saying he cannot speak publicly as the country has a special relationship with China. Speaking at Council on Foreign Relations in New York, a day before 74th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) begins, Khan said that Pakistan does not make public statements as they raise these issues with China privately.

Khan’s refusal to speak for Xinjiang’s Uyghur Muslims came at a time when China is facing criticism over persecuting minority groups. Reports suggest that Uyghur are even not allowed to keep fast in the holy month of Ramadhan. While answering a question, Pakistan PM said that China came to help Pakistan when his country was at the bottom.

Watch full video here:

Responding to a question on the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities, Khan said that the war between the kingdom nation and Yemen will never solve the problem. He was asked if the response was left entirely on him, what would the response be, the premier said that he is and will always be a pacifist and an anti-war. He added that he would do everything to solve the issues diplomatically.

Slamming the BJP-led NDA government, Khan claimed that India is not heading in the right direction. He said that today’s India is different from Mahatma Gandhi’s and Jawaharlal Nehru’s India. Khan indirectly went on to say that the BJP’s ideology assassinated Gandhi.

Meanwhile, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart are set to address the UNGA on Friday, September 27. This year’s UNGA session comes when Kashmir continues to remain locked for the past 50 days. Pakistan PM had vowed to raise Kashmir issue forcefully at the world forum. He met US President Donald Trump on Monday and discussed Kashmir with him.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App